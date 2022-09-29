NHAI InvIT looks to raise up to ₹2,000 crore to buy road assets2 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 01:23 AM IST
- InvIT set up last year counts CPP Investments and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Fund among investors
MUMBAI : The infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) set up by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning to raise ₹2,000 crore from investors to acquire two to three road assets from its parent, two people aware of the development said. The InvIT, which was set up last year, counts CPP Investments and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Fund as its investors.