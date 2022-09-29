NHAI InvIT looks to raise up to 2,000 crore to buy road assets

“NHAI is planning to transfer 2-3 new road assets to the InvIT and, for this, they are planning to raise fresh funds of ₹1,500-2,000 crore. NHAI plans to reach out to new investors including other Canadian pension funds as well as domestic institutional investors for the fundraise, which is expected to be launched next month," said one of the two people cited above, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

