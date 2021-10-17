NHAI  looks to raise   6,000 cr through InVIT route

“The talks are in the final stages. CPPIB will be coming in as the anchor investor. OMERS, too, will be investing in the infrastructure investment trust. There are also a couple of domestic institutional investors that are looking to participate. They have tied up around ₹5,000 crore of funds and they are looking at an additional ₹1,000 crore," said the one of the two people, requesting anonymity as he is not authorized to speak to reporters.