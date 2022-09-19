NHAI eyes InvIT route to raise ₹10,000 cr4 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 01:49 AM IST
An additional ₹5,000-6,000 cr worth of highways are expected to be moved to InvITs by Dec, paving the way for subsequent offers
State-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to raise close to ₹10,000 crore from the capital market through infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs), two officials familiar with the development said.