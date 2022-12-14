NHPC appoints Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi assumes additional charge as CMD

NHPC appoints Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi assumes additional charge as CMD1 min read . 07:59 PM IST
He took as NHPC CMD with effect from December 13, 2022, it said.
Sate owned NHPC Ltd on Wednesday announced that the company has appointed Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) with effect from Tuesday.
“Accordingly, in line with the aforesaid order of Ministry of Power, the Board of Directors through resolution by circulation passed on 14.12.2022 has appointed Shri Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi (DIN: 08534217) as Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC Limited w.e.f. 13.12.2022 i.e. the date of assumption of charge of the post of CMD, NHPC," NHPC said in its regulatory filing.
The charge is with effect from December 13, 2022, it said.
Vishnoi is not related to any of the directors of the NHPC and is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any order of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) or any other such authority, the company said.
He is also the CMD of Rishikesh-based THDC India Limited.
Until now, Yamuna Kumar Chaubey NHPC's Director (Technical) was holding the additional charge of CMD of the company.
"Yamuna Kumar Chaubey Director (Technical), NHPC ceases to hold the additional charge of the post of CMD, NHPC Limited," it said.
NHPC said that its consolidated net profit increased by 21.56% YoY to ₹1,685.81 crore in Q2FY23 from ₹1,386.81 crore in Q2FY22 and ₹1,053.76 crore in Q1FY23, reflecting a QoQ gain of 59%.
From ₹3,165.59 crore in the same quarter last year and ₹2,990.86 crore reported in the quarter ended June 2022, the company's total income increased to ₹3,529.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022, reflecting a YoY rise of 11.48% and a QoQ growth of 18%.
The company's scrip ended 0.24 per cent down at ₹41.95 on BSE.