NHPC eyes IPO, stake sale of clean energy arm2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 11:29 PM IST
The hydropower major is looking to add solar capacity, and once the projects in the pipeline are commissioned, they will be moved to NREL.
State-run NHPC Ltd plans to take its clean energy subsidiary NHPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NREL) public or sell its stake to strategic investors through private placements in two-three years, Rajendra Prasad Goyal, director, finance, NHPC, said in an interview.
