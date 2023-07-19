NHPC eyes IPO, stake sale of clean energy arm

Currently, NHPC’s green energy projects, primarily comprising solar power, are under the parent company, though the green energy subsidiary was incorporated in February 2022 for developing its renewable, small hydro and green hydrogen portfolio.“Our plan is to first develop projects under NHPC, and then we will demerge these projects and shift them to NHPC Renewable and then list the company, or bring in strategic investors to create more value. It will take two-three years. We will first add capacity and shift the projects," said Goyal.

