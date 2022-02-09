Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  NHPC inks pact to build 10,000 MW renewable energy capacity in Rajasthan

NHPC inks pact to build 10,000 MW renewable energy capacity in Rajasthan

1 min read . 09:18 PM IST Livemint

  • The agreement, which was signed in the presence of chief minister Ashok Gehlot, is for the development of 10,000 MW renewable energy projects in Rajasthan.

State-run NHPC Ltd informed the stock exchanges that a Letter of Intent (LoI) has been signed between the company and Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Ltd (RRECL).

The agreement, which was signed in the presence of chief minister Ashok Gehlot, is for the development of 10,000 MW renewable energy projects in the state.

The LoI was signed by NHPC technical director YK Chaubey and Subodh Agarwal, Additional Chief Secretary, Mines & Petroleum Department & Energy Department and Chairman & Managing Director, RRECL and Chairman, Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd.

NHPC said it is expanding its renewable energy portfolio and has taken up several green projects under different modes.

"The signing of above LoI and the support of Rajasthan government will mark a new beginning to develop 10,000 mw renewable energy projects in Rajasthan."

The Prime Minister in COP-26 had announced that India will go Carbon neutral by 2070 and by 2030 India will generate 500 GW from non-fossil fuel sources which will be 50% of total installed capacity and this initiative of NHPC will be a big milestone in this matter, NHPC further said

