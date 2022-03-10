State-owned hydro power giant has paid ₹933 crore interim dividend to the government for the current financial year 2021-22 (FY22), according to an official statement.

The dividend was paid on 4 March and the payout bank advice was presented to Power Minister R K Singh today.

Power Secretary Alok Kumar, KK Goel and Sanjay Kumar Madan, both NHPC Executive Director (Finance) were present during the handover.

"NHPC has paid an interim dividend of ₹933.61 crore to Government of India for the financial year 2021-22. NHPC had already paid ₹249.44 crore to Government of India during the current fiscal 2021-22 on account of the final dividend for the financial year 2020-21. Thus, NHPC has paid a total dividend of ₹1,183.05 crore to Government of India during the financial year 2021-22," it said.

NHPC reported a nearly 7.5% dip in its consolidated net profit at ₹889 crore in the third quarter, mainly due to lower revenues. Its total income in October-December 2021 stood at ₹2,373.72 crore

The company's board in its meeting in February declared the payment of interim dividend at the rate of 13.10 per cent ( ₹1.31 per equity share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each for 2021-22.

