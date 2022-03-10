OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  NHPC pays 934 cr interim dividend to govt for FY22
State-owned hydro power giant has paid 933 crore interim dividend to the government for the current financial year 2021-22 (FY22), according to an official statement.

The dividend was paid on 4 March and the payout bank advice was presented to Power Minister R K Singh today.

Power Secretary Alok Kumar, KK Goel and Sanjay Kumar Madan, both NHPC Executive Director (Finance) were present during the handover.

"NHPC has paid an interim dividend of 933.61 crore to Government of India for the financial year 2021-22. NHPC had already paid 249.44 crore to Government of India during the current fiscal 2021-22 on account of the final dividend for the financial year 2020-21. Thus, NHPC has paid a total dividend of 1,183.05 crore to Government of India during the financial year 2021-22," it said.

NHPC reported a nearly 7.5% dip in its consolidated net profit at 889 crore in the third quarter, mainly due to lower revenues. Its total income in October-December 2021 stood at 2,373.72 crore

The company's board in its meeting in February declared the payment of interim dividend at the rate of 13.10 per cent ( 1.31 per equity share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of 10 each for 2021-22.

