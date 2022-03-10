NHPC pays 934 cr interim dividend to govt for FY22

"NHPC has paid an interim dividend of ₹933.61 crore to Government of India for the financial year 2021-22. NHPC had already paid ₹249.44 crore to Government of India during the current fiscal 2021-22 on account of the final dividend for the financial year 2020-21. Thus, NHPC has paid a total dividend of ₹1,183.05 crore to Government of India during the financial year 2021-22," it said.