New Delhi: NHPC Limited and IIT Jammu have signed a pact for availing services of the latter for undertaking R&D activities in the field of science, engineering and technology, the company said in a statement.

NHPC has an established R&D division undertaking various innovative initiatives in different fields of construction, operation and maintenance of hydro power projects/stations, the company said.

S L Kapil, Executive Director (R&D) and Prof Manoj Singh Gaur (Director, IIT Jammu) signed the agreement on behalf of NHPC Limited and IIT Jammu, respectively.