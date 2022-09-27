Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  NHPC signs agreement with IIT Jammu to undertake R&D activities

NHPC signs agreement with IIT Jammu to undertake R&D activities

NHPC signs agreement with IIT Jammu to undertake R&D activities. (File Photo: AFP)
1 min read . 05:54 PM ISTSaurav Anand

NHPC has an established R&D division undertaking various innovative initiatives in different fields of construction, operation and maintenance of hydro power projects/stations, the company said.

New Delhi: NHPC Limited and IIT Jammu have signed a pact for availing services of the latter for undertaking R&D activities in the field of science, engineering and technology, the company said in a statement.

S L Kapil, Executive Director (R&D) and Prof Manoj Singh Gaur (Director, IIT Jammu) signed the agreement on behalf of NHPC Limited and IIT Jammu, respectively.

