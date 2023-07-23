NHPC plans ₹1.76-tn pumped storage units2 min read 23 Jul 2023, 11:25 PM IST
In June, the firm signed an initial agreement with an Odisha state utility to build 2,000 MW of pumped storage, and 1,000 MW renewable energy projects in the state. The MoU signed with Gridco Ltd envisages setting up self-identified pumped storage projects.
New Delhi: State-run NHPC Ltd is set to invest ₹1.40-1.76 trillion to establish pumped hydropower storage capacities of 20,000-22,000 MW across India over the next few years. According to Rajendra Prasad Goyal, director, finance, it will require to have a capex of ₹7-8 crore for each megawatt.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×