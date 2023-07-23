NHPC plans 1.76-tn pumped storage units

The focus on pumped storage follows the government’s policy push. In April, the union ministry of power issued the guidelines on concessional climate finance, uniform environment clearances for pumped storage projects, to add around 5 GW. According to the Centre, states must ensure that no upfront premium is charged for project allocation. Besides, in a bid to ensure financing for the capital-intensive projects, the Centre said financial institutions such as Power Finance Corp., Rural Electrification Corp and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency will treat pumped hydropower storage projects on a par with other renewable energy projects, for extending long-term loans of 20-25 years. The debt equity ratio of the projects can be up to 80:20, in consultation with the financial institutions, according to the guidelines.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}