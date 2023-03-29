NHPC to issue 5,600 crore worth corporate bonds next financial year

"It is to inform that Board of Directors of NHPC Limited in its meeting held on Tuesday, has considered and approved the proposal for raising of Debt upto Rs.5,600 crore during financial year 2023-24 through issuance of secured/unsecured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative non-convertible Corporate Bonds in one or more series/ tranches on private placement basis and/ or raising of Term loans/ External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) in suitable tranches," the company said in a stock filing on Tuesday.