The investor education problem facing bankers selling sector-first financial IPOs worth ₹3,700 crore

In a slow primary market, a pipeline of niche financial sector initial public offerings (IPOs) worth around ₹3,700 crore is stuck in extended marketing due to ongoing investor education efforts before their share sales can proceed, according to multiple people aware of the matter.
Asset Reconstruction Co. (India) Ltd, alternatives investment company EAAA India Alternatives Ltd, and private equity firm Gaja Alternative Asset Management Ltd have not launched their share sales despite obtaining regulatory clearance months ago. For context, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) cleared Arcil's and Gaja's IPOs in October 2025. Gaja subsequently filed updated draft papers in December 2025. Meanwhile, EAAA's offer was the last among the three to be approved, in April 2026.
Beyond the obvious market strain affecting all IPOs currently trying to list on Dalal Street, the delays for these firms are also partly due to the multiple rounds of meetings merchant bankers are holding to explain their business models to a base of institutional investors accustomed to commercial banking and non-banking financial companies, Mint has learnt.