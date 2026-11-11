Lifestyle brand Nicobar eyes ₹1,000 crore revenue in 5-6 years

Lifestyle brand Nicobar is targeting 25-30% revenue growth this year and is working towards building a ₹1,000-crore business over the next five to six years, according to co-founder Raul Rai.
Nicobar also plans to open seven to ten stores annually, nearly doubling its network of 34 stores as the company looks to scale its physical retail and corporate gifting businesses. The company, which operates in a crowded home and lifestyle market, would not chase growth at the expense of its original proposition, Rai told Mint.