NielsenIQ to hire 5.5K people in India as it adds tech hubs

“Clearly the pandemic has changed the landscape in which every company operates, whether a manufacturer, a retailer or a company like ours. With the change in ownership and structure to become a private entity, which is private equity backed, NielsenIQ certainly has a lot of emphasis on growth and innovation. We also started asking ourselves where do we have gaps in what we need to do to be relevant and innovative," Kapoor said, adding that NielsenIQ acquired 5-6 companies since the change in ownership and could look at partnering with companies to boost capabilities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}