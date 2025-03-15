(Bloomberg) -- Niger’s military leadership ordered three Chinese oil executives to leave the country, saying they failed to meet a new provision to the mining code aimed at promoting the use of local goods and services.

The move comes amid a broader shakeup of foreign mining companies by military regimes across West Africa as cash-strapped juntas seek to generate more revenue from their natural resources.

Niger gave the top local officials of China National Petroleum Corp, Zinder Refining Company and the West African Gas Pipeline Company Ltd. — responsible for the construction and operation of a pipeline exporting crude to neighboring Benin — 48 hours to depart, said Ibrahim Hamidou, head of communications for Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine.

He said the companies had failed to adhere to a 2024 amendment to the mining code promoting the use of local goods, services and labor in Niger’s extractive sector.

“We simply ask the companies to pick a Nigerian sub-contractor when possible, and that a majority of the sub-contractors shouldn’t be Chinese,” Hamidou said.

CNPC didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment. WAPCO didn’t respond to calls and an email seeking comment. The Zinder Refining Company couldn’t be reached for a comment.

Niger’s military government last year took control of a uranium mine operated by France’s Orano SA. Neighboring Mali’s junta has detained mining executives and seized gold from Barrick Gold Corp.’s Loulo-Gounkoto mine as it seeks to increase its stake in mining operations.

CNPC in April signed a $400 million deal with Niger to pay for oil in advance to help the West African nation’s junta pay debt it’s accumulated since a 2023 coup. Niger would pay 7% interest on the advance funding, which was to be repaid through the equivalent amount in oil revenue over 12 months.

Niger on March 6 revoked the operating license of the Chinese-owned Soluxe International Hotel in the capital, Niamey, over alleged “discriminatory practices” and “administrative violations.

