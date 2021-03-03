Nigeria on Tuesday received 3.92 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' from the Serum Institute of India (SII).

Indian High Commissioner Abhay Thakur joined Nigerian dignitaries led by Minister of Health Dr E Osagie Ehanire, at the arrival ceremony of vaccines.

"HC Abhay Thakur joined Nigerian dignitaries led by Minister of Health Dr E Osagie Ehanire, at the arrival ceremony of 3.92 million doses of Covishield vaccines from SII today. It is the first vaccine approved by Nigeria and one of our largest vaccine consignments," India in Nigeria tweeted.

In a tweet, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also informed that Nigeria received the Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme.

"Global South policy at work. Nigeria receives Made in India vaccines. #VaccineMaitri," Jaishankar tweeted.

The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has reached 156,017. As many as 1,915 people have lost their lives due to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

India, a world pharmacy, is at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 and is emerging as a key supplier of the vaccines to over 70 countries on a commercial and humanitarian basis.

Under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, India has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries. (ANI)

