NIH Grant Cuts Arent Saving Money. Theyre Wasting It.

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- The Trump administration’s waves of massive cuts to funding at the National Institutes of Health are framed as a recasting of research priorities and a way to save taxpayer money.

Another way to frame it is an exercise in massive waste.

In terminating nearly 750 NIH grants over the past two months, the government dumped years of investment down the drain. The unceremonious end to those projects means we won’t know the answers to studies that intended to improve the health of Americans.

According to a Bloomberg Opinion analysis(1), Health and Human Services data show that some $373 million had already been spent on the 242 discontinued R01 grants, an NIH award that is considered critical to launching a successful career. Researchers tend to get that chunk of funding — typically a sizable amount that supports their work for 3 to 5 years — after they’ve done a few years of preliminary work. It’s all geared toward asking a big scientific question.

Our analysis doesn’t include the untold number of NIH grants at Harvard University affected by the administration’s $2.2 billion federal funding freeze this week — a punishment for refusing to comply with the government’s long list of demands. But even if those funds are eventually restored, the disruption risks derailing studies related to ALS, tuberculosis and many other health conditions.

Funding was pulled just as some of these projects were getting off the ground, while others were rounding into their last year of funding — a point where enough data would finally be collected to offer concrete results. Our analysis found that nearly 40% of the canceled R01 grants supported research that had yet to produce findings, meaning all of the agency’s prior investments won’t benefit the public.

Take, for example, the abrupt end to Washington University of St. Louis professor Jeremy Goldbach’s five-year grant to test the first evidence-backed intervention intended to help teachers, administrators and social workers support LGBTQ youth. A little over three years in, Goldbach had collected a massive amount of data from 20 schools — thousands of students had participated. But without his last rounds of funding, he won’t be able to track the program’s efficacy at the last four schools needed for the results to be statistically meaningful.

That’s more than $2.1 million that NIH already spent on the project down the drain, all because the government pulled the last few hundred thousand. (Goldbach’s grant was one of many caught up in a sweep of cuts related to President Trump’s gender ideology executive order.)

But the loss goes beyond that. Goldbach’s project built off years of earlier work. Before getting to the point where a review panel of more than two dozen experts felt the concept was promising enough to merit a large-scale study, the researcher had to design and test it. That work was supported by two earlier awards from NIH and financial help from foundations, which together amounted to nearly $900,000 in investment in the project. Moreover, about 15 people’s jobs are on the line between the loss of this funding and around seven other terminated grants for studies that Goldbach is a collaborator on.

At the other end of the spectrum, Northwestern University professor Michelle Birkett’s $3.8 million grant was ended in the first of its five years. The funding was awarded to understand —and ultimately address — disparities in HIV transmission and substance use among gay men and transgender women. Although only a fraction of that promised money had been spent, Birkett had invested years of work into designing and securing funding for the study and had already recruited a community board across each of the five cities where it was poised to launch.

Countless stories of similarly needless waste — research interrupted midstream and sidelined careers— live behind the HHS’s long list of canceled funding. That translates into a massive number of health insights the public simply won’t know about — yet had already paid to support.

So many of those unanswered questions centered on prevention: How can we encourage simple changes that could have a big impact on the physical and mental health of Americans — and ultimately save the health care system money? For example, a cluster of projects devoted to improving uptake of the HPV vaccine, which has stalled in recent years, was among the research that recently lost funding. Not enough adolescents are getting the shots despite a growing body of data showing its ability to prevent deaths from cervical cancer in women and potentially lower the rates of head and neck, anal, penile, vaginal and vulvar cancers.

Some of those HPV vaccine studies were well underway but, as with Goldbach’s project, had yet to enroll enough volunteers to yield meaningful data on how to convince people to get the shot. Ultimately, that doesn’t just waste the taxpayer money already spent on those grants; it could also cost the health care system later, in the form of otherwise preventable cancer cases.

Abandoning these projects is far from an exercise in efficiency, as the Trump administration likes to tout. A more accurate word to sum up what’s happening with these cuts would be: nonsensical.

(1) Bloomberg Opinion analyzed 748 terminated NIH grants from the HHS TAGGS data as of April 16. We merged in additional information about each grant, including the project start date and the number of associated publications, from the NIH RePORTER database. The length of each study is the time between the project's beginning and the grant termination date, which we visualize for three of the most common award types: R01, U01 and U54 grants. The funding already spent on R01s is calculated from the “total amount expended” field in the HHS data.

