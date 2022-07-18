NIIF acquires J&K tunnel road for $380 million enterprise value

The four-laned 16.3 km expressway between Quazigund and Banihal Section of NH-1A, includes a bi-directional 8.5 km continuous twin-tube tunnel stretch, one of the longest highway tunnels in India. The road provides a vital link between the two important cities in the region, Jammu and Srinagar, enabling seamless movement of traffic and goods, with enhanced inter-region connectivity. The road facilitates traffic movement in all weather conditions throughout the year and reduces significant travel time between the two cities.