NIIF, Actis eye Macquarie’s Vibrant green platform2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 12:03 AM IST
JP Morgan is managing the transaction with four bidders being shortlisted from among the non-binding offers submitted for the deal valued at around $250 million
NEW DELHI : India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd (NIIF) and private equity firm Actis Llp are among four contenders vying to acquire Macquarie Asset Management’s Green Investment Group platform Vibrant Energy, two people aware of the development said.