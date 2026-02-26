As global tech giants race to expand capacity in India, the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) is sharpening its strategy around the backbone of that growth—data centres powered by reliable, renewable energy. Through its second Master Fund, the quasi-sovereign investor is backing an integrated approach that links power sourcing with digital infrastructure, aiming to position itself for the country’s long-term, AI-led demand surge.
Synergy between renewable energy and data centers core to NIIF's Master Fund II
SummaryNIIF’s data centre push is anchored in India’s surging demand for digital infrastructure, particularly since AI entered the mainstream.
