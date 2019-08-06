NIIF Master Fund raises $2 billion from Australian, Canadian pension funds

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) announced the third close of its Master Fund at about $2 billion, having signed agreements with AustralianSuper, Australia’s largest superannuation and pension fund, and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (Ontario Teachers’), one of Canada’s largest single-profession pension plans.

The agreements include commitments of $250 million each into NIIF’s Master Fund and co-investment rights of up to $750 million each in future opportunities alongside the master fund, the Indian sovereign wealth fund said on Tuesday.

The investment also makes AustralianSuper and Ontario Teachers’ shareholders in NIIF Ltd.

The fund received further commitments worth Rs60 crore from HDFC Life and Kotak Bank in the third round.

“We are delighted to welcome two of the world’s leading pension funds as investors in the NIIF Master Fund and as shareholders of National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited, alongside other eminent investors. AustralianSuper and Ontario Teachers’ are among the most respected infrastructure investors in the world and bring considerable global perspective and value to NIIF," said Sujoy Bose, managing director and chief executive officer of NIIF.

“Their significant investments demonstrate the international interest in Indian infrastructure and reconfirms the many strengths of

NIIF, which positions it as one of the primary Indian pooling vehicles for global capital," he added.

Set up in 2015 on the lines of a sovereign wealth fund with 49% equity held by the Union government, NIIF looks to boost infrastructure financing in the country.

The latest investment pegs the NIIF Master Fund as the largest infrastructure fund in India with assets under management of over $1.8 billion and a co-investment pool of $2.5 billion.

Its ‘Master Fund’ has earlier raised funds from United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) sovereign wealth fund — Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Singapore's state investment arm Temasek, HDFC Group, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, and Axis Bank.

While Temasek agreed to invest as much as $400 million into NIIF’s Master Fund in 2018, ADIA committed to invest as much as $1 billion in 2017 along with the other domestic private sector investors, which together invested Rs500 crore in the fund.

The fund, with a tenure of 15 years, is denominated in Indian rupees and invests in equity capital in the core infrastructure sector in India with a focus on transportation, energy and urban infrastructure. It made its first investment last year by partnering with Dubai-based DP World to buy Continental Warehousing Corp, one of the largest logistics companies in India. The $3 billion ports and logistics platform that NIIF and DP World thus created —Hindustan Infralog—seeks to invest in ports, terminals, transportation and logistics.

With over $3 billion of capital commitments across three funds, Master Fund’, ‘Fund Of Funds’ and ‘Strategic Fund’, NIIF looks to invest in operating assets, greenfield projects and anchor third party managed funds in core infrastructure and related segments.

“India's burgeoning infrastructure market is among the largest in Asia, which presents many opportunities for investment. We are pleased to have entered into this agreement with the NIIF Master Fund and to be shareholders of National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited and look forward to participating in a strong pipeline of projects across a range of sectors," said Mark Delaney, chief investment officer of AustralianSuper.