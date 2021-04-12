NIIF may buy part of Ashoka’s road assets

Mint had reported that NIIF, Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Actis Llp had placed bids to buy Ashoka Concessions’ assets, in a potential deal that may have an equity value of around $350 million and an enterprise value of around $1.2 billion. The sale process for Ashoka Concessions has been in the works for a while. I Squared Capital-owned Cube Highways had also earlier shown interest in the road assets.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}