comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  NIIF plans to raise at least 20 billion rupees for infrastructure investment trust
Back

NIIF plans to raise at least 20 billion rupees for infrastructure investment trust

 1 min read 22 Jun 2023, 09:36 AM IST Bloomberg

India's National Investment & Infrastructure Fund is in talks to raise at least $244m for an infrastructure investment trust, which would include some assets from Athaang Infrastructure. The fund raising should take place by September

NIIF is India’s first major attempt to develop a capital-raising structure on home soil, to tackle a shortfall in infrastructure spending. (Bloomberg)Premium
NIIF is India’s first major attempt to develop a capital-raising structure on home soil, to tackle a shortfall in infrastructure spending. (Bloomberg)

India’s National Investment & Infrastructure Fund is in talks to raise at least 20 billion rupees ($244 million) for an infrastructure investment trust, according to people familiar with the matter.  

The vehicle would include some assets from Athaang Infrastructure, which operates toll roads, according to one of the people, who declined to be identified because the information is private. The investment will be a private placement and the fundraising should take place by September, another person said. 

NIIF is India’s first major attempt to develop a capital-raising structure on home soil, to tackle a shortfall in infrastructure spending. Investors include Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Pte, according to its website.

Infrastructure investment trusts, known as InvIT for short, are like mutual funds and allow a pooling of assets for financing projects and can help make up the shortfall in investment.

A World Bank report last year estimated the country needs to spend $840 billion over the next 15 years on urban infrastructure

NIIF did not respond to Bloomberg’s emails and messages requesting comment. Athaang did not respond to an emailed request. 

 

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 22 Jun 2023, 09:36 AM IST
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout