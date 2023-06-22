NIIF plans to raise at least 20 billion rupees for infrastructure investment trust1 min read 22 Jun 2023, 09:36 AM IST
India's National Investment & Infrastructure Fund is in talks to raise at least $244m for an infrastructure investment trust, which would include some assets from Athaang Infrastructure. The fund raising should take place by September
India’s National Investment & Infrastructure Fund is in talks to raise at least 20 billion rupees ($244 million) for an infrastructure investment trust, according to people familiar with the matter.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×