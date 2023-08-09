NIIF taps Russell Reynolds to find next MD & CEO2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 11:04 PM IST
After Sujoy Bose, who served as NIIF’s first MD & CEO for six years since 2016, quit in May, the company named Rajiv Dhar, the executive director and chief operating officer, the interim MD & CEO
NEW DELHI : The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd (NIIF) has mandated global leadership advisory firm Russell Reynolds Associates to find the next managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of India’s quasi-sovereign wealth fund, two people familiar with the development said.