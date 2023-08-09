NEW DELHI : The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd (NIIF) has mandated global leadership advisory firm Russell Reynolds Associates to find the next managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of India’s quasi-sovereign wealth fund, two people familiar with the development said.

After Sujoy Bose, who served as NIIF’s first MD & CEO for six years since 2016, quit in May, the company named Rajiv Dhar, the executive director and chief operating officer, the interim MD & CEO.

In 2015, the then-department of economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das headed a search-cum-selection committee to select the CEO for the investment management company under NIIF.

Queries emailed to the spokespeople for NIIF and the finance ministry on late 2 August remained unanswered. Queries posted on Russell Reynolds Associates’ website also remained unanswered.

NIIF is sponsored and anchored by the Government of India, which holds a 49% interest in the company. It primarily focuses on investing in core infrastructure sectors, such as transportation, airports, ports, logistics and roads, green energy and digital. It manages over $4.3 billion of equity capital commitments across its three funds—Master Fund, Fund of Funds, and Strategic Opportunities Fund. These funds have been invested in ports and logistics, renewable energy, roads, digital infrastructure, and manufacturing sectors. NIIF recently exited its investment in Manipal Hospitals.

“NIIF, a collaborative investment platform for international and Indian investors, anchored by the Government of India, today announced its board of directors has appointed Mr Rajiv Dhar, executive director and chief operating officer, as the CEO and MD of NIIF on an interim basis, effective 11 May 2023. The planned succession follows Mr Sujoy Bose’s request to relieve him from his current responsibilities as MD and CEO, a position he held since 2016 in the company," NIIF said in an 11 May statement.

“Over the last six years, Mr Bose, as its first CEO, helped onboard over 20 premier global and institutional investors and partners, ensuring successful closure of the largest Indian Infrastructure Fund and the Fund of Funds with investments spanning across infrastructure and other sectors. He built a team that spearheaded commercially viable investments in sectors of national importance while incubating six businesses across key infrastructure sectors," the statement added.

NIIF funds drew investments from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, AustralianSuper, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, PSP Investments, Temasek, US International Development Finance Corporation, Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, New Development Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Asset Management Co., HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Life Insurance.

PREMIER More Information