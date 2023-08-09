NIIF taps Russell Reynolds to find next MD & CEO

“NIIF, a collaborative investment platform for international and Indian investors, anchored by the Government of India, today announced its board of directors has appointed Mr Rajiv Dhar, executive director and chief operating officer, as the CEO and MD of NIIF on an interim basis, effective 11 May 2023. The planned succession follows Mr Sujoy Bose’s request to relieve him from his current responsibilities as MD and CEO, a position he held since 2016 in the company," NIIF said in an 11 May statement.

