NIIF targets $1 bn fund-of-funds to support infra devt3 min read . Updated: 09 May 2023, 12:01 AM IST
The proposal for the new mega fund comes amid reports that managing director and chief executive Sujoy Bose, who has been at the helm of NIIF since its inception in 2016, may quit.
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI : The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd (NIIF), the state-backed investment fund, plans to launch its second fund-of-funds (FoF) to raise $1 billion to invest in the funds of local asset managers, three people familiar with the development said.
