NEW DELHI: The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd (NIIF) will invest ₹2,100 crore in Manipal Hospitals through its private equity fund, the two parties said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The investment by NIIF’s Strategic Opportunities Fund is its first in the Indian healthcare sector. Closing of the transaction is subject to receipt of certain approvals, they said.

“Through this investment, NIIF looks forward to playing a role in serving the healthcare needs of India. The strong governance, processes and track record of Manipal Hospitals resonate well with NIIF’s investment philosophy," NIIF managing director and chief executive officer Sujoy Bose said in the statement.

The investment comes on the back of Manipal Hospitals’ acquisition of Columbia Asia Hospital Group’s Indian assets in November for around ₹1,800 crore, along with another ₹300 crore of Columbia Asia’s debt. The move has helped the Ranjan Pai-led hospital chain to expand in key markets such as the National Capital Region and Kolkata.

“We are very pleased to join hands with NIIF as Manipal Hospitals continues on its path to reach many more geographies and under-served communities to provide both access and superlative clinical outcomes," Manipal Education and Medical Group chairman Ranjan Pai said.

The investment by NIIF in TPG Capital-backed Manipal Hospitals comes amid significant consolidation in the sector, with the acquisition of Fortis Healthcare by Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Berhad in 2018 and the merger of Radiant Life Care with Max Healthcare last year.

Following the covid-19 pandemic, a number of hospital chains are looking at inorganic growth through mergers and acquisitions. In an interview with Mint, Manipal Hospitals managing director and chief executive Dilip Jose had said the healthcare chain was itself looking at further inorganic growth.

“Greenfields are difficult in the Indian context. Buying land and constructing is going to be expensive. Land, particularly in big cities, is expensive and hard to find. So, if you are able to find assets that are well run and are looking for M&A (merger and acquisition) transactions, then it gets you faster to the market, and the risk involved in terms of delays is less," Jose said.

