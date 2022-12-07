NIIF to invest 631 crore in GMR-led New Goa Airport

“NIIFL’s Master Fund is India’s largest infrastructure fund and has built a robust and well-diversified portfolio across ports and logistics, renewables, smart metres, roads and digital infrastructure. NIIF’s investment in Mopa airport shall be the Master Fund’s sixth investment…In line with the fund strategy, this investment complements the existing portfolio and is the first step for NIIF to expand its presence in the airport sector," said Vinod Giri, managing partner – Master Fund, NIIF.