NIIT was trading 3.49% higher at 207.40 per unit on the BSE on Monday

NIIT stock up 3.5% after board approves 237 cr buyback proposal

1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2020, 07:37 PM IST ANI

The buyback price of 240 per share is at a 20% premium to the closing price last week

Shares of skills and talent development major NIIT Ltd rose by 3.5% in intra-day trade on Monday after the company said its board has approved an up to 237 crore buyback proposal at 240 per equity share.

The buyback price of 240 per share is at a 20% premium to the closing price last week.

"The board of directors at its meeting held on December 24 has inter-alia approved a proposal for buyback of up to 9.87 million equity shares of the company for an aggregate amount not exceeding 237 crore," said NIIT in regulatory filings at stock exchanges.

The buyback, which is proposed to be made under the tender offer route, is subject to shareholders' approval by passing a special resolution through postal ballot.

As of December 18, the promoters held 34.27% stake in NIIT. Foreign portfolio investors had 22.16% holding followed by individual shareholders (21.8%), mutual funds (8.03%) and corporate bodies (6.8%).

At 2:30 pm on Monday, NIIT was trading 3.49% higher at 207.40 per unit on the BSE.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

