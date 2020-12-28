NIIT stock up 3.5% after board approves 237 cr buyback proposal

NIIT stock up 3.5% after board approves ₹237 cr buyback proposal1 min read . 07:37 PM IST
The buyback price of ₹240 per share is at a 20% premium to the closing price last week
Shares of skills and talent development major NIIT Ltd rose by 3.5% in intra-day trade on Monday after the company said its board has approved an up to ₹237 crore buyback proposal at ₹240 per equity share.
The buyback price of ₹240 per share is at a 20% premium to the closing price last week.
"The board of directors at its meeting held on December 24 has inter-alia approved a proposal for buyback of up to 9.87 million equity shares of the company for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹237 crore," said NIIT in regulatory filings at stock exchanges.
The buyback, which is proposed to be made under the tender offer route, is subject to shareholders' approval by passing a special resolution through postal ballot.
As of December 18, the promoters held 34.27% stake in NIIT. Foreign portfolio investors had 22.16% holding followed by individual shareholders (21.8%), mutual funds (8.03%) and corporate bodies (6.8%).
At 2:30 pm on Monday, NIIT was trading 3.49% higher at ₹207.40 per unit on the BSE.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
