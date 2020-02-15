NIIT Technologies on Saturday said shareholders have approved its over ₹337.4 crore buyback plan "by requisite majority".

In a regulatory filing, the company said its Board at a meeting on December 23, 2019 approved the proposal of buyback of up to 19,56,290 fully paid equity shares of a face value of ₹10 each at a price of up to ₹1,725 per share.

The buyback proposal through the tender offer route, aggregated up to ₹337.46 crore.

"We wish to inform you that the shareholders of the company have approved the special resolution for the...matter by requisite majority on Feb 13, 2020 through e-voting and postal ballots process...," it said.

