NIIT Technologies on Saturday said shareholders have approved its over 337.4 crore buyback plan "by requisite majority".

In a regulatory filing, the company said its Board at a meeting on December 23, 2019 approved the proposal of buyback of up to 19,56,290 fully paid equity shares of a face value of 10 each at a price of up to 1,725 per share.

The buyback proposal through the tender offer route, aggregated up to 337.46 crore.

"We wish to inform you that the shareholders of the company have approved the special resolution for the...matter by requisite majority on Feb 13, 2020 through e-voting and postal ballots process...," it said.

RELATED STORIES
NIIT Tech shares were trading 2% higher at ₹1,612 in early trade today

NIIT Technologies announces share buyback offer

1 min read . 24 Dec 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue