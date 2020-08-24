NEW DELHI : NIIT Technologies Limited, a global IT solutions and services organization, on Monday announced that the company has begun operating under a new name Coforge Limited with a newly designed logo. The rebranding exercise comes after the change of its ownership last year to Baring Private Equity Asia.

Started in 1981, the mid-tier IT firm has an annual revenue of $600 million currently. The company said that the word ‘Coforge’ stands for working together to create lasting value. The brand logo, manual and all aspects of the brand design were developed internally by company’s creative, digital and marketing teams.

“Our 11,000 technology and process consultants engineer, design, consult, operate and modernize systems across the world and we are one of the fastest growing IT services firms in the world. In keeping with the growth of and changes within our firm, we've now decided to change our name and assume a new one - Coforge," said Sudhir Singh, chief executive officer, Coforge Ltd.

Over the next six months the company said that its focus shall continue to be on ensuring employee safety and business continuity for client’s businesses. The company said that it is also venturing into healthcare sector.

“We are adding a fourth industry vertical, healthcare, to our focus vertical set. So far, we had focused essentially in banking, financial services and insurance and travel alone," said Singh.

Coforge is leveraging new age technologies such as artificial intelligence and cloud technologies, allied with industry expertise to transform client businesses.

“The organization is aiming to get 45% revenues from its digital and IP portfolio. We’ve built up a credible, profitable and fast growing $40 million insurance platform business – AdvantageGo- by leveraging our own Insurance industry and digital capability experience," added Singh.

