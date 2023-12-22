Nike cuts annual sales forecast, seeks $2 billion in cost savings amid ‘softer’ outlook; shares plunge
Nike projected full-year revenue to rise 1%, down from its previous forecast of mid-single-digit percentage growth. Analysts had expected a 3.8% increase, according to LSEG data.
Nike on Thursday cut its annual sales forecast amid weak online business trends and cautious consumer spending. The company also said it was looking for as much as $2 billion in cost savings.
