Nike invests in LeBron James's media venture at $725 million valuation

The new investor group leverages a number of long-standing relationships. James has endorsed Nike products since 2003, and Carter worked at the shoe and apparel giant before going to work with his childhood friend full-time. The pair teamed up with Fenway Sports Group -- owners of the Red Sox and Liverpool FC -- in 2011 and ultimately became minority owners of both of those clubs through FSG. James also recently agreed to have his likeness integrated into Epic’s popular Fortnite game.