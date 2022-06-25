Nike is leaving Russia
- Sportswear maker previously paused operations in the country because of the war in Ukraine
Nike Inc. said Thursday it is leaving Russia, three months after the sportswear company had said it was pausing operations in the country because of the war against Ukraine.
“Nike has made the decision to leave the Russian marketplace," a Nike spokeswoman said in a statement. “Our priority is to ensure we are fully supporting our employees while we responsibly scale down our operations over the coming months."
Hundreds of businesses have pledged to exit or cut back operations in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. The war has prompted a wave of Western sanctions. Global companies have incurred more than $59 billion in losses from their Russian operations.
McDonald’s Corp. last month said it would leave Russia and sell its operations there, ending more than three decades in the country. Starbucks Corp. as of last month was also closing operations in Russia and Volkswagen AG stopped production at its car plants in the country.
As of March, Nike operated about 116 stores in Russia. The company said it had stopped taking orders on its Russian website earlier this year because it couldn’t guarantee delivery.
Nike’s business in Russia and Ukraine represents less than 1% of the retailer’s total revenue, Chief Financial Officer Matthew Friend said on the company’s third-quarter earnings call in March.
While many companies have opted to leave Russia, doing so isn’t necessarily easy. Cigarette company Philip Morris International Inc., for example, has been trying to sell its Russian business but the process has taken months.
