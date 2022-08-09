Nike launches maternity collection in India1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 05:32 PM IST
Brands have been trying to bring about more inclusivity into their fashion collections as well as brand narratives to appeal to a broader cohort of shoppers.
New Delhi: Sports apparel and footwear brand Nike on Tuesday announced the launch of its maternity collection, Nike (M), in India.