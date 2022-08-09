New Delhi: Sports apparel and footwear brand Nike on Tuesday announced the launch of its maternity collection, Nike (M), in India.

The collection was first launched in 2020 in key global markets. On Tuesday, it was launched on Nike.com and will hit the stores in September.

An example of Nike’s inclusive design philosophy, Nike (M) is created by combining pregnancy data findings with analytics from more than 150,000 comparison scans of non-pregnant women against those of pregnant women. Throughout the design process, designers also gathered detailed feedback on fit, feel and function from nearly 30 female athletes who were pregnant or postpartum, the sportswear retailer said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Being a mother isn’t a one size fits all role, and we applied that mindset with our inclusive design approach while creating the Nike (M) collection," said Carmen Zolman, Nike’s vice president of Innovation Apparel Design. “The more we listened to expecting mothers and postpartum mothers, the more we learned and reworked the capsule to fully support her relationship with sport and movement during such a transformative time in her life," she added.

Brands have been trying to bring about more inclusivity into their fashion collections as well as brand narratives to appeal to a broader cohort of shoppers. The move is also key to democratizing set ideas around fashion and beauty especially as consumers seek diversity across fits and colours.

The Nike (M) collection is a five-piece essential capsule consisting of workout essentials such as a bra, tank, leggings etc.