Nike needs time to get off the sidelines

Investors don’t have much to go on just yet, except that Hill seems to be universally liked by Nike employees and that he has experience dealing with retail partners. On the call, Friend said employees’ response to his appointment has been “tremendous." He added that Hill played an important role in turning around Nike’s North America business in 2010. The market, however, won’t get a clear read on his strategy for a while. Nike postponed its November investor day, which means investors might not get to hear from the new leader until next year.