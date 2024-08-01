Nike paid him to make gold-dipped sneakers for LeBron. Now, it is suing him.
Inti Pacheo , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 01 Aug 2024, 05:52 PM IST
SummarySneaker giant is cracking down on customizers and designers like the Shoe Surgeon as it wages wider legal fights to defend its trademarks.
Dominic Ciambrone made hundreds of custom, all-white Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers for guests at a Fourth of July “white party" held at a mansion in the Hamptons. The guest list included Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Drake and Jake Paul.
