Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Nike powers through pandemic with digital push
Nike said more than 90% of its owned stores were open during its most recent quarter, but they continued to experience declines in traffic due to the pandemic and safety-related measures.

Nike powers through pandemic with digital push

3 min read . 04:49 PM IST Khadeeja Safdar , The Wall Street Journal

Sportswear giant reports higher profit and revenue, boosted by China and 84% jump in digital sales

Nike Inc.’s pivot to e-commerce has helped the sneaker giant power through the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the company said its flagship brand’s digital revenue increased 84% in the quarter ended Nov. 30, which included Black Friday. The strong sales from Nike’s websites and mobile apps—along with strong demand in China—helped the company log overall sales gains and higher profits than the year-ago period.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.