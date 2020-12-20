Nike powers through pandemic with digital push

Nike powers through pandemic with digital push3 min read . 04:49 PM IST
Sportswear giant reports higher profit and revenue, boosted by China and 84% jump in digital sales
Nike Inc.’s pivot to e-commerce has helped the sneaker giant power through the coronavirus pandemic.
On Friday, the company said its flagship brand’s digital revenue increased 84% in the quarter ended Nov. 30, which included Black Friday. The strong sales from Nike’s websites and mobile apps—along with strong demand in China—helped the company log overall sales gains and higher profits than the year-ago period.
