Nike reverses course as innovation stalls and rivals gain ground
Inti Pacheco , The Wall Street Journal 12 min read 22 Apr 2024, 12:13 PM IST
SummaryShoe giant stumbled as CEO John Donahoe pulled away from retailers and relied on old hits. Now it says it’s refocusing on cutting-edge footwear for athletes.
In late February, Nike boss John Donahoe led a virtual all-hands meeting where he delivered a message to his staff: The company wasn’t performing at its best and he held himself accountable.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less