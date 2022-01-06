Nike Inc. filed a lawsuit alleging Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Mirror home-fitness device and applications infringe on the sneaker company’s portfolio of patents.

Nike says the Mirror Home Gym and apps use technology that the sneaker giant invented and patented, including a device that prompts users to exercise, monitors their heart rate and collects data on their activity, among other functions, according to the lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York.

Nike said it sent a notice to the yoga pants maker on Nov. 3, citing a list of patents it owned that were allegedly being used by the Mirror device and its apps. A response from Lululemon’s lawyer, filed as an exhibit by Nike, said that after reviewing Nike’s letter the company didn’t believe that the Mirror or its apps were infringing on the patents.

“The patents in question are overly broad and invalid. We are confident in our position and look forward to defending it in court," said a spokeswoman for Lululemon in a statement.

Nike didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lululemon is also involved in a legal battle with Peloton Interactive Inc., in which the apparel maker accuses Peloton of copying the designs of its workout leggings and bras.

Lululemon acquired Mirror in June 2020 for $500 million in an effort to capitalize on the pandemic-fueled home-exercise market.

Mirror, launched in 2018, sells a $1,500 tech-enabled mirror with a camera and speakers so customers can participate in live fitness classes at home.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.