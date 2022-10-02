Nike’s inventory woes stretch to China as covid recovery remains a challenge for brands

Sales at Estée Lauder Cos. fell 19% in its most recent quarter in the Asia-Pacific region, where the company made about 31% of total sales. The cosmetics company said in August it was hard hit by the citywide lockdown in Shanghai, which went on for two months and hurt the company’s distribution for the entire region until the end of May. The skin-care product maker said first-quarter sales were expected to be negatively affected by continued restrictions in China.