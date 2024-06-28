Nike’s slow recovery is testing investors’ patience

Once the top dog, Nike has been losing both customers and investors over the past year. Can it deliver a good comeback story?

Judging by Nike’s latest results, not yet. The company’s shares dropped 12% in after-hours trading Thursday following its earnings, on top of their 17% decline over the past 12 months.

The largest athletic apparel brand in the world reported on Thursday that sales were flat on a currency-neutral basis in its quarter ended May 31 compared with a year earlier, worse than the 1.6% growth that analysts were expecting. For the 12-month period, Nike’s sales rose 1% on a currency-neutral basis, the slowest growth the brand has seen in the past 14 years, excluding the decline seen in the pandemic shock of 2020. Net income rose 45%, largely because of cost cuts, which included head-count reductions.

The company’s first stumble—shifting too rapidly from selling through retail partners to direct-to-consumer—is largely behind it. But its second mistake—coasting on popular shoe lines instead of innovating—will be more difficult to recover from.

Nike’s solution has been to pull back the supply of popular products such as Air Force 1s to regain pricing power and to make room for newer products. But the pullback also had a worse-than-expected impact on digital sales last quarter, Chief Financial Officer Matthew Friend said on the earnings call on Thursday afternoon. Nike said it now expects revenue in its fiscal year ending May 2025 to decline by a mid-single-digit percentage, markedly worse than the slight growth it was expecting three months ago.

The company’s results are likely to look even worse in the coming quarters. While Nike is accelerating its innovation pipeline, product updates for 2024 are minor and the “truly transformative” sneakers won’t be coming until the spring of 2025, Evercore equity analyst Michael Binetti said in a research note. This means the needle-moving products won’t be available in time for the Paris Olympics just around the corner.

A lot rests on the success of Nike’s future lineup, but that is no sure thing. While new products can’t come fast enough, some investors are also concerned that Nike might be rushing them to market instead of taking the typical 18 to 24 months, as UBS equity analyst Jay Sole noted in a report. Meanwhile, competition is tough, with the once-struggling competitor Adidas and smaller running-focused brands such as On and Hoka quickly gaining ground.

This means Nike will have to plow a lot more resources into advertising and sponsorships. The company has slacked off on these over the past three years, spending about 8% of revenue on so-called demand creation. In prepandemic years, it spent closer to 10%. The company has said these efforts will include both splashy campaigns coinciding with sporting events and ground-level support, such as the hiring of more field specialists who work with stores to train retail employees and customers on Nike products.

Luckily, Nike has no shortage of resources. With operating margins at a healthy 13% and some steep cost cuts already behind it, Nike has some room to splurge on advertising without hurting its bottom line too much. It also has about $10 billion worth of cash on its balance sheet.

As in sports, resources alone aren’t enough to achieve success, but they certainly don’t hurt.