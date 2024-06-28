Nike’s slow recovery is testing investors’ patience

This means Nike will have to plow a lot more resources into advertising and sponsorships. The company has slacked off on these over the past three years, spending about 8% of revenue on so-called demand creation. In prepandemic years, it spent closer to 10%. The company has said these efforts will include both splashy campaigns coinciding with sporting events and ground-level support, such as the hiring of more field specialists who work with stores to train retail employees and customers on Nike products.