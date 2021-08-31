Nike's 'super shoes' spark race to outfit the world's runners

Soon, Caprara got worrying feedback from a coach of Brooks athletes. For the first time in the coach’s career, his runners were at a disadvantage because racing shoes from rival brands were superior. That kicked off five months of frenzied development, after which Caprara delivered a pair of prototypes with carbon plates to U.S. runner Desiree Linden before the 2018 Boston Marathon. While far from a favorite, Linden emerged at the front of the pack. “We were scared to death," Caprara said.

