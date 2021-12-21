Nikhil Kamath-backed Gruhas targets 2,000 crore AUM in AIFs

The Gruhas real estate debt fund has been launched with a target size of ₹500 crore. It will focus on projects which need last mile completion and plotting. It is targeting an internal rate of return (IRR) of 20% over a 3-4 year period. The prop tech firm while is slated to launch soon will invest in startups in areas like fractional real estate, water metering and home loan platforms for the budget segment ( ₹15-35 lakh). Factional real estate allows investors to own small portions of homes and offices rather than the whole property. The third fund, focusing on new age materials will be launched in the second quarter of FY23. The proptech and materials funds are expected to have a 5-7 year tenure. “We expect a 35% CAGR from each of the equity funds," Pai said.